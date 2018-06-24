FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Poland and Colombia

Colombia’s James Rodriguez could start Sunday’s World Cup Group H match against Poland after coming on as a substitute in the defeat by Japan. Poland forward Dawid Kownacki will be favourite after impressing against Senegal as a second-half substitute. Poland had huge support inside the Spartak Stadium and are the seeded team in Group H – but they were disappointing in all areas during their opening defeat by Senegal. Poland have never qualified for the second phase after losing their opening game, and they could face an even bigger challenge should Rodriguez return to Colombia’s starting XI. Here are the probable dream XI for the Polish side:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Maciej Rybus, Michal Pazdan, Jan Bednarek, Lukasz Piszczek, Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Blaszczykoqski, Robert Lewandowski

Colombia, for the part played 87 minutes in their opening match with 10 men after Carlos Sanchez was shown the second-fastest World Cup red card in history. Colombia have won only two of their nine previous World Cup games against Poland. None of Poland’s nine World Cup games against South American opponents has finished as a draw, with the Eagles winning four and losing five. Here we see the probable dream XI for Colombia:

Colombia: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Cristian Zapata, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Mojica, Abel Aguilar, Carlos Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado, James Rodríguez, Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao