FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Peru and Denmark

Denmark will be opening their World Cup campaign against Peru on Saturday in the group C fixture. Christian Eriksen’s team will fancy their chances against Peru and are expected to qualify from the group along with France. Both teams Peru and Denmark qualified for the World Cup via the play-off. In the qualifer Eriksen scored a hat-trick for Denmark against Republic of Ireland. Now that they have qualified, Denmark would want to make it count in the tournament, Denmark’s most commonly known players are Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Christian Eriksen. Here is the probable XI for Denmark.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), William Kvist, Thomas Delaney, Yossuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto and Nicolai Jorgensen.

Peru have qualified for the first time in last 36 years, the last time they played in a World Cup was in 1982. They defeated New Zealand to qualify. Peru would be mostly depending on their attack and not so much on their defence as previously leading up to the tournament they scored 8 goals against the likes of Iceland, Scotland and Saudi Arabia. Pablo Guerrero who is banned earlier on doping charges, will be available after the charges dropped. Peru will be at full strength with Edson Flores, Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfán. Here is the possible XI for Peru.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Alberto Rodriguez, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Jefferson Farfan, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero.