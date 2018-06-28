FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Panama vs Tunisia

Panama and Tunisia will clash in the Group G match, at Mordovia Arena Saransk at 11:30 pm (IST). Panama and Tunisia have both already been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in Russia after two defeats from two games, including losing 6-1 and 5-2, respectively, to England and Belgium in the most recent round matches.

Having been unchanged for their first two matches, Panama will have to make at least two changes for the game against Tunisia with Armando Cooper and Michael Murillo both suspended. Felipe Baloy could replace the former after scoring Panama’s goal against England, while Ricardo Avila is also pushing for a start in the middle. Blas Perez has started both games up front, but Luis Tejada may be given the chance in what will be his final international match.

Panama: Jaime Penedo, Adolfo Machado, Roman Torres, Fidel Escobar, Erick Davis, Gabriel Gomez, Joel Barcenas, Felipe Baloy, Ricardo Avila, Jose Rodriguez, Luis Tejada

Tunisia suffered heartbreak in their opening match against England, after their defeat against England they made changes while going against Belgium but they faced defeat there as well. Tunisia have now gone five games without a win all against European opposition after losing 2-1 to England 5-2 to Belgium so far in Russia. Those defeats followed 2-2 draws with Turkey and Portugal and a 1-0 loss to Spain. However, they beat Costa Rica in their most recent victory, Wahbi Khazri was the key player in that match.

Tunisia: Farouk Ben Mustapha, Hamdi Nagguez, Yohan Benalouane, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Fakhereedine Ben Yousseff, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anice Badri, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri