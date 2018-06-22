FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Nigeria vs Iceland; Live Blog

Nigeria and Iceland will square off in a Group D match at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd. Iceland is confident after they were able to draw 1-1 against Argentina, Alfred Finnbogason the forward who scored against Argentina showed his skills as he scored a well calculated goal, however injured player Johann Berg Gudmundsson is to be rested because of his calf injury and will be replaced by Rurik Gislason.

Iceland Squad

Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Kari Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Magnusson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alfred Finnbogason

Nigeria on the other hand had a weak start as they lost against Croatia 2-0, but they are expected to show there A game today against Iceland, their star player Leon Balogun who was not able to score even a single goal in there last match will return to the field to show skills. Even though Nigeria will have to come up with a strategy to win against Iceland.

Nigeria Squad

Francis Uzoho, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Brian Idowu, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi