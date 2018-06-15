FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Morocco and Iran
The group B will start its expedition of the FIFA World Cup 2018 today as all its four teams will be playing their first match. Morocco will be facing Iran in their third match of the tournament and since other two teams in the group include Spain and Portugal, this match is very crucial for the qualification to the next stage.
Morocco is on a high note with their continuous victory record for over a year. Plus, their impeccable record of not conceding a single goal in the qualifiers round will add up to their confidence. Coach Herve Renard has relied on his ultra-defensive tactics all throughout the qualifying campaign and it is likely that he will stick against it in the opening match against Iran.
Here is the Dream XI predictions for Morocco team:
Munir Mohamedi, Nabil Dirar, Romain Saïss, Medhi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi, Mbark Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi, Younès Belhanda, Hakim Ziyech, Khalid Boutaïb, Nordin Amrabat.
Iran have improved a lot under the coach Carlos Queiroz and it is their fifth entry in the world cup tournaments. Iran will eye a mandatary win against Morocco as they very well know that it is important for entry in the second round. Iranian team have been unbeaten in the qualifying stage and they will look to continue that form in tournament. The team look strong with the defence of Milad Mohammadi and Ramin Rezaeian. Karim Ansarifard and Mehdi Taremi are also a great source for scoring goals.
Here is the Dream XI predictions for Iran team:
Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Jalal Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Ashkan Dejagah, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun.