FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Mexico vs Sweden

Having won their first two matches, Mexico needs only one point against Sweden to qualify for the second round as group winners, yet a Swedish win will not only see the Swedes finish ahead of Mexico but could also eliminate them if Germany beat South Korea too. The match takes place at Ekaterinburg Arena today, and kicks off at 7:30 pm (IST).

Defeat to Denmark in the final World Cup warm up match is Mexico’s only loss in their last five matches. They beat Scotland prior to that game, and since then have won two out of two in Group F matches, Hirving Lozano scoring the winning goal against Germany, before their 2-1 victory against South Korea.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico and Sweden

Sweden football team have won just one of their last six matches following defeat to Germany in their last match. They opened their World Cup with a 1-0 win against South Korea, but had previously gone four without a win and three without scoring after a 1-0 loss to Romania and goalless draws with Denmark and Peru.

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claessen, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg