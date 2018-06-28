FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Japan vs Poland
In the final group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan will play against Poland at the Volgograd Arena football stadium in Volgograd city. Japan need at least a draw against Poland to pass into the next round while Poland is already out of the tournament.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan vs Poland
Japan have been powerful in the group stage till now with their victory over Colombia by 1-0 and a draw against Senegal by 2-2. Although a draw against Poland would be enough for Japan to qualify for round of 16, they will put their all efforts to bag victory.
Here is the possible line-ups for Japan in today’s match.
Eiji Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Makoto Hasebe, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui and Yuya Osako.
Poland, who are yet to claim a victory in FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament, lost to Senegal in the opening match by 2-1 and also lost to Colombia by 3-0. Poland is already eliminated from the tournament due to their dual defeats and would aim to clinch victory against Japan so as to end the tournament on a positive note.
Here is the possible line-ups for Poland in today’s match.
Lukasz Fabianski, Lukas Piszczek, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Maciej Pybus, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Grosicki.