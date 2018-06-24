FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Japan and Senegal

Senegal faces Japan at the World Cup fired up by an “ignorant” tweet by a British tycoon and reality television star that has become the talk of the team. After battling to a 2-1 opening win over Poland in Group H, Aliou Cisse’s Senegal can take a major step towards the last 16 with victory over Japan. They unwittingly found themselves at the centre of a Twitter storm this week after businessman Alan Sugar tweeted a picture of the Senegal team with the caption, “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella”. Here we see the probable dream XI for Senegal:

Senegal: Khadim N’Diaye, Lamine Gassama, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Sow, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang, Diafra Sakho

Japan on the other hand, who picked up an opening victory over Colombia find themselves sitting pretty alongside Senegal at the top of Group H. The 2-1 win marked a bright start for the Japanese, sporting a completely different style compared to the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. Adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation which mimicked their South American opponents, what came as a surprise to many was seeing Gen Shoji start in the centre of defence. In his first competitive game in charge, coach Akira Nishino was unsurprisingly buoyed by the way they have kicked off the tournament. Here are the probable dream XI for the Japanese team:

Japan: Eiji Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Tomoaki Makino, Yuto Nagatomo, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Shinji Okazaki