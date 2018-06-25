FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Iran vs Portugal
Iran and Portugal will play their last match of the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 against each other today. The group B match will be played at Mordovia Arena football stadium in Saransk city. The match is very crucial from the next round qualification point of view. While Portugal needs a draw to qualify for the next round, Iran need a victory to reach to the next stage.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran vs Portugal
It is a very crucial match for Iran who is at the third position in their group. Iran managed a win against Morocco in the opening match but they lost to Spain in the second match. Now, they need to win today’s match against Portugal in order to qualify for next round.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Iran team in today’s match.
Ali Beiranvand, Ehsan Haji Safi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Omid Ebrahimi, Karim Ansarifard, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun.
Portugal has been in a spectacular form owing to the heroics of Christiano Ronaldo in the last matches. He scored a hat-trick in the match against Spain and also a goal against Morocco. He is bound to be the star of today’s match and will give his best to help his team to qualify for next round. Portugal needs to at least draw the match against Iran to qualify for next round.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Portugal team in today’s match.
Rui Patricio, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.