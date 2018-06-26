FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Iceland vs Croatia

Iceland and Croatia will clash in a Group D match which will be played in Saint Petersburg Stadium, at 11:30 pm (IST). With one point to their name after two matches, Iceland needs to win and hope for a favourable result in the other game between Argentina and Nigeria.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is expected to return after missing out through injury against Nigeria, whilst Emil Hallfredsson is expected to come back into the starting XI to allow Gylfi Sigurdsson to take a more advanced position.

Iceland: Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Kari Arnason, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hordur Magnusson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland and Croatia

Croatia’s win against Argentina was their fourth in five matches, Brazil is the only team who defeated them 2-0 at Anfield in a friendly match. They headed into the World Cup after coming from behind to beat Senegal 2-1 and have scored five goals in Russia, a 2-0 win against Nigeria followed by a 3-0 thrashing of Argentina, with Luka Modric scoring in both games.

With a place in the last-16 now secure, Zlatko Dalic could use this as an opportunity to rest some players, with the likes of Andrej Kramaric, Marko Pjaca and Mateo Kovacic coming into the starting XI.

Croatia: Danijel Subasic, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marko Pjaca, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric