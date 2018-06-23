FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Germany vs Sweden

Germany and Sweden will face off in their second match of the 2018 World Cup on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. (IST). After their first match, Germany is in a desperate need of some points, Joshua Kimmich who tried his best against Mexico, showed his incredible moves with the ball, but Germany’s star player Mesut Ozil was not seen anywhere, it Is high time that he shows his skill against Sweden, if he gets serious he can prove to be a powerful weapon against Sweden.

Germany Squad

Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler, Timo Werner

Captain cool Andreas Granqvist and the Sweden team won their last match against South Korea 1-0, but they know that they hardly won their last match, and South Korea is a weak team in FIFA World Cup 2018, however, if they win against Germany they will proceed to the top 16.

Sweden Squad

Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claessen, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg