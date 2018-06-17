FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Germany and Mexico
In the group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament, Germany will play against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow today. All the eyes will be on the defending champions Germany who will aim to start to the tournament on a winning note.
Timo Werner is expected to lead the team in the front will the support of Marco Reus and Mario Gomez. The German team is looking strong with powerful midfield which consists of Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil. Germany defeated Mexico 4-1 on the way to lifting last year’s Confederations Cup trophy but coach LOEW Joachim believes that result is of little significance now.
Here is the list of Germany players who can play in today’s match
Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer, Sami Khedira, Julian Draxler, Sebastian Rudy, Mario Gomez and Marvin Plattenhardt.
On the other hand, Mexico’s star player Javier Hernandez will be the man to start up against the German opposition. Mexico will try to give a hard fight to the defending champions Germany and will look to clinch a powerful start for themselves. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will be looking to play with the same heroics that he showed in the previous World Cup in Brazil.
Here is the list of Mexican players who can play in today’s match
Guillermo Ochoa, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Marquez, Erick Gutierrez, Miguel Layun, Giovani Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Javier Hernandez and Edson Alvarez.