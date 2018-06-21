FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for France vs Peru; Live Blog

France and Peru will clash in Group C match at the Ekaterinburg Arena. France secured a victory against Australia 2-1 on their first FIFA World Cup 2018 match, Paul Pogba who scored a very controversial goal against Australia will be returning to the field to score a fair goal and prove himself, Ngolo Kante the star player of France was not able to show his skills in the previous match, but this is time he has to shows his magic.

France squad

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: France vs Peru

Though they have a lot of fans in FIFA World Cup 2018, Peru started low by getting defeated by Denmark 1-0, this time Coach Ricardo Gareca and team will be have to come up with a solution if they want to get points on the board to avoid an early exit.

Peru Squad

Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Jefferson Farfan, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero