FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s Dream XI predictions for France and Australia

France will be looking to kick-start their campaign with a victory against Australia, which could be tough for Les Blues, who are one of the favourites for this year. They will look to end their duck of not winning an international trophy since 2000 when they reached the final of UEFA Euro 2016 at their own home soil. Antoine Griezmann will lead the attack for France against Australia along with Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar out wide. Griezmann, Mbappe, Pogba and Rafael Varane are some of the superstars the teams possess and they have an opportunity to show why they’re one of the best teams of the world. Here we see the probable dream XI for France:

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Djibril Sidibe, Blaise Matuidi, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Matt Ryan will start in front of the goal for the Socceroos in their opener against France. Australia made their way to the World Cup after beating Syria in the play-off encounter. However, since then the team are in good form and also have gritty results against tough opponents. Every player who has spoken to the media this week has warned against discounting the Socceroos. This team is not satisfied with simply making it to Russia; they are ready and hungry to perform. Here are the probable dream XI for Aussies:

Australia: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Josh Risdon, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedinak, Massimo Luongo, Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout, Mathew Leckie