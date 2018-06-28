FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for England vs Belgium

After beating both Panama and Tunisia they scored eight goals and Belgium and England are already assured of a place in the second round. They meet at Kaliningrad Stadium today at 11:30 pm (IST) with top spot in Group G up for grabs.

England is now unbeaten in their last 12 games, and have won the last four of those after their strong start to the World Cup. Victories against Nigeria and Costa Rica set the tone in England’s pre-tournament friendlies, before a 2-1 win thanks to Harry Kane’s unstoppable goal against Tunisia in their first World Cup game. After winning against Panama, England have now scored 12 times in their last four games, Kane scoring six of those.

England: Jordan Pickford, Gary Cahill, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard, Fabian Delph, Danny Rose, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford

Belgium football team have won six of their last seven matches and have not lost since 2016 a run of 21 games without defeat. Their World Cup preparations started with a goalless draw against Portugal, before Egypt were beaten 3-0 and Costa Rica 4-1 to build momentum well. A 3-0 win against Panama kick-started their World Cup before they dispatched Tunisia with another big win.

Belgium: Simon Mignolet, Vincent Kompany, Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Vermaelen, Youri Tielemans, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi