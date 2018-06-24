FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for England and Panama

England is looking to secure its place in the last 16 of the World Cup as it will take on Panama in Nizhny Novgorod. An injury-time goal from skipper Harry Kane handed the Three Lions their opening victory over Tunisia and are first favourite to make it back-to-back victories. Till now, England’s time at World Cup has gone smoothly but one or two concerns have seeped into Southgate’s plans over recent days. Here we see the probable dream XI for the England side:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Ashley Young, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane

Here you can also check the LIVE Blog of England vs Panama game: Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: England and Panama

On the other hand, Panama’s threat is very obvious one and one that will revive painful memories for England. Panama lacks serious quality but they are experienced, organised and physical. They may adopt a more positive approach as this is now a game they need to win – but the smart money is on coach Hernan Dario Gomez adopting an initial ‘safety first’ approach. Here are the probable dream XI for the Panama:

Panama: Jaime Penedo, Adolfo Machado, Fidel Escobar, Felipe Baloy, Eric Davis, Gabriel Gomez, Edgar Barcenas, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Jose Luis Rodrigues, Luis Tejada