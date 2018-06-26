FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Denmark vs France
France and Denmark will play against each other today at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. Both the teams are playing their last group match. Both the teams are in group C. France have already qualified for the round of 16, while Denmark need a victory against France to confirm its place in the next round.
It is a very crucial match for Denmark as the result will decide the team’s future in the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. Denmark need to bag a victory against France in order to move into the next round. Denmark, however, can also progress to the next round if Australia fails to register a victory against Peru in the other group C match, which will be also held today.
Here are the possible line-ups for Denmark in today’s match.
Kasper Schmeichel, Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite and Nicolai Jorgensen.
France, who has been unbeaten till now in the tournament, defeated Australia by 2-1 and Peru by 1-0 earlier. Now France will look to defeat Denmark too so as to remain unbeaten till the end of first round. France have already qualified for the next round and will look to end the first round on a happy note.
Here are the possible line-ups for France in today’s match.
Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar.