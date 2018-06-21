FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Denmark vs Australia; Live Blog
Denmark and Australia in will play their second match of the group stage against each other in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018. Both the teams are in group C along with France and Peru. The match will be played at Samara Arena football stadium in Russian city Samara. While Denmark achieved victory in their first match against Peru by 1-0, Australia lost to France by 2-1 in their opening match.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark vs Australia
With the win over Peru in last match, Denmark will be high on confidence and they will try to win today’s match as well to fix their position in the next round. Denmark coach Age Hareide will put his best players on field to give a hard fight to the Australian team.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Denmark team during today’s match.
Kasper Schmeichel, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Henrik Dalsgaard, Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto, Nicolai Jorgensen and Yussuf Yurary Poulsen.
Australia, who lost to France by 2-1 in their opening match, will seek to register mandatory win against Denmark so they can keep their chances of entering next round alive. Coach Van Marwijk Bert will assemble the team with his best defenders, forwards and mid-fielders, so that Australian team register their first win in the tournament.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Australia team during today’s match.
Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Mark Milligan, Trent Sainsbury, Josh Risdon, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse; Tomi Juric and Mathew Leckie.