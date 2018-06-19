FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Colombia vs Japan

Colombia will clash with Japan today in the opening Group H fixture at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk. Now that Colombian Star James Rodriguez has proven himself by scoring 6 goals and winning Golden boot at FIFA World Cup 2014, he once again has to show his skills to make sure his team wins. Colombia is one of the strong teams when it comes to FIFA and there are a lot of expectation from Rodriguez and team.

Colombia Probable Dream XI: David Ospina, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Sanchez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Mateus Uribe, Radamel Falcao

Japan aren’t expected to make it far in Russia despite finishing in their qualifying group ahead of Saudi Arabia and Australia. They face tough challenges against not only Colombia but Poland and Senegal as well, who all have good chances of making it to the last 16. Shinji Kagawa remains a big name but he hasn’t had the brightest time and Japan are lacking in attacking options up front.

Japan Probable Dream XI: Eiji Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Tomoaki Makino, Tomoaki Makino, Makoto Hasebe, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Genki Haraguchi, Keisuke Honda , Shinji Kagawa, Yuya Osako