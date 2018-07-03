FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Colombia vs England

Colombia and England will clash in the round of 16 today in the Spartak Stadium Moscow at 11:30 pm (IST) James Rodriguez is Colombia’s only injury doubt, with the 2014 Golden Boot winner struggling with a calf problem. While scans have revealed no major injury, the team has refused to confirm whether he will be fit to play against England, if James does not play this match, it will be very hard for Colombians to beat Harry Kane and team. Here is the list of probable 11 for Colombia.

Colombia: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe, Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao

Dele Alli and John Stones are fit to face Colombia after fighting injury. Alli was out of the first game against Tunisia and has not featured since, while Stones was taken off at half-time and was seen with ice on his calf against Belgium. Harry Kane on the other hand has scored six goals till now, including the five in Russia that leave him leading the Golden Boot race. Kane can prove to be very dangerous against Colombia because of is great shape and physique.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Ashley Young, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling