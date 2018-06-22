FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Brazil vs Costa Rica
Five time World Cup champions Brazil will play against Costa Rica today in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Both the teams are in group E and are playing their second match of the group stage. The match will be played at Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg city. While Brazil managed to draw against Switzerland in their first match by 1-1, Costa Rica lost to Serbia by 1-0 in their opening match.
Brazil will have to bag a victory in this match so as to improve their chances of entering into the next round. Coach Tite will come up with his best team on the field and with Neymar in the lead, Brazil have great chances of victory over the Costa Rica team.
Here are the names of players who can be part of Brazil team today.
Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.
Costa Rica, who suffered a loss against Serbia in their opening match by 1-0, face a great challenge today against Brazil. A loss in today’s match might cost Costa Rica elimination from the tournament, so they will be all set to give their best performance. Coach Ramirez Oscar will have the responsibility to come out with his best choice of players, so as to defeat a powerful team like Brazil.
Here are the names of players who can be part of Costa Rica team today.
Keylor Navas, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo González, Cristian Gamboa, Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruíz, Johan Venegas, Marco Urena.