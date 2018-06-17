FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Brazil and Switzerland
The hosts of previous World Cup Brazil will start their campaign against Switzerland today in the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. The match of the group E will be played at Rostov Arena stadium in Rostov-On-Don city. Brazil will look to start their journey in this World Cup on a winning note as to overcome their memories of exit in previous World Cup. In the 2014 World Cup, Brazil had to face a shameful exit after a 7-1 loss against Germany in the semi-final match.
Brazil are looking to bag sixth World Cup title with this tournament and the team is one of the favourites to win the tournament owing to its amazing form. Coach Tite’s side have won five of their last six games, and team has been performing very well under the coach. Since Tite took over the team in August 2016, Brazil have won 17 out of 21 matches. Neymar will take to the field with his Brazilian teammates when they kick off their World Cup campaign.
Here is the list of Brazil players who may play in today’s match.
Alisson Becker, Thiago Silva, Pedro Geromel, Marcelo Vieira, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Douglas Costa.
The Switzerland team is also in a good form and have won four of their last six matches. The match will be a great chance for them for getting a positive result against the Brazil. Coach Petkovic Vladimir will bring his best choice of players to give a great attack on the Brazil team. The last three games between Brazil and Switzerland have seen one win for each side and a draw, meaning it is even between them over the last few years.
Here is a list of Switzerland players who may play in today’s match.
Yann Sommer, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Francois Moubandje, Manuel Akanji, Remo Freuler, Valon Behrami, Steven Zuber, Gelson Fernandes, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic and Josip Drmic.