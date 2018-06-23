FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Belgium vs Tunisia

Belgium and Tunisia square off in an important Group G match on Saturday at 5:30 pm (IST) in the 2018 World Cup. Belgium is the strongest team of Group G and there incredible performance against Panama proved that they mean Business, Dries Martens who scored a long distance goal against Panama will return to the stadium to show his skills, and there star player Romelu Lukaku who scored 2 goals in there last match proved that he is in his finest form this year.

Belgium Squad:

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Kevin de Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium and Tunisia

Tunisia on the other hand may have lost their first match against England 1-2, but they frustrated England for long periods, and Belgium will have to be alert of their opponent’s physicality and speed, however team Tunisia have to come up with a major plan if they want to win and qualify.

Tunisia Squad:

Farouk Ben Mustapha, Dylan Bronn, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Fakhereedine Ben Yousseff, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anice Badri, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri