FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Belgium and Panama

Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2018 will get underway as Belgium will lock horns against Panama in style. The two sides are having contrasting styles. Panama will play their debut World Cup with no intentions of giving Belgium an easy win. It’s the first World Cup for this team and it would be considered a major success if the side can earn a point in group play. Here is the probable dream XI for the first-timers:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier, Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

On the other hand, Belgium is No 3 ranked in the FIFA rankings and has been one of the best sides in the tournament. Belgium is a big favourite to win Group G. They are significantly stronger than Panama in every department. This encounter can bring serious momentum on their side. The team will look to continue their winning streak from the warm-up friendly matches. Coach Roberto Martinez boasts of a talented generation at the peak of its power. Here is the probable dream XI for the ‘Red Devils’:

Panama: Jaime Penedo, Eric Davis, Roman Torres, Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Gabriel Gomez, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Blas Perez