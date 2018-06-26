FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Australia and Peru

We are moving closer to the round of 16. It is a must-win game for Australia and they will be hoping Denmark loses to France if they want to go through. On the other hand, Peru lost both its matches and have no chance to go ahead. It is Peru’s last game of the tournament. The two teams placed at the bottom of Group C will lock horns in Sochi. The Australian team found itself fortunate amidst a controversial VAR penalty incident in the second group stage fixture against Denmark. Here are the probable dream XI for the Aussie:

Australia: Matthew Ryan, Joshua Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedinak, Daniel Arzani, Tom Rogic, Tomi Juric

However, it won’t be easy for Australia. Peru has played some of the most entertaining football so far in the World Cup and has created a lot of chances, but still, find themselves eliminated from the tournament after two losses in two games. They took on tournament favourites France in the previous match, and returning Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero tested Hugo Lloris but failed to capitalise.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Junior Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino Sanchez, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paulo Guerrero