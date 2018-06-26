FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Argentina vs Nigeria

It’s do-or-die for Argentina as it takes on Nigeria in the final Group match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both teams are desperate for the full three points to advance out of Group D, which also features Croatia and Iceland.

Argentina will need to achieve a 2-0 score against Nigeria to keep their World Cup hopes alive. After a tough game against Croatia last week, the 2014 World Cup finalists might look to make a few changes to their squad ahead of their game against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Argentina: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel di Maria, Ever Banega, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi

Nigeria are currently placed second in Group D with a win or a draw against Argentina securing their place in the round of 16 where they are likely to face France.

Former Nigeria captain Didier Drogba has warned Nigeria about taking a defensive approach against the Argentina, claiming that their offensive approach against Iceland brought them the victory.

Nigeria: Francis Uzoho, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Brian Idowu, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi