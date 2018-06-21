FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Argentina vs Croatia; Live blog

Lionel Messi-led Argentina is all set to take on Croatia in their 2nd game of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Argentina had to settle for a draw against gritty Ireland. Argentina started off the World Cup as one of the favorites but their first game against Ireland saw a missed penalty from Messi. If Argentina succumbs to yet another defeat, they could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002. It is expected that Coach Jorge Sampaoli will be making some subtle changes. Here we see the probable dream XI for Argentina.

Argentina: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel di Maria, Ever Banega, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, Croatia played well in their first game against Nigeria. It was evident how far long the team has come and how well they know their strengths. Croatia is often regarded as the Brazil of Europe and now as they face Argentina in their second match, they would look to take on their nickname and show great midfield skills as they did in the opener. It will surely be a thrilling game for everyone. Modric, Rakitic, Perisic and Mandzukic showed why they are the most important players for the team but the only chink in their armour was them getting caught during attacks. This is an area they need to work on. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Croatia

Croatia: Danijel Subasix, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic