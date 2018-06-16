FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Argentina and Iceland

Debutants Iceland will begin their 2018 World Cup campaign against 2-time champions Argentina. With the population of over 3,50,000, Iceland became the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup. And after an impressive performance at the 2016 UEFA Euro, they will look to continue their good form at football’s mega event. Here we see the probable dream XI for Iceland:

Iceland: Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Kari Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Magnusson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Alfred Finnbosgason, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

On the other hand, Argentina will be entering the tournament after losing 3 consecutive finals and will be determined to win 3rd World Cup title for their country. They are in the Group D alongside with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria which are considered as one of the toughest groups this World Cup. Argentina have one of the most prolific squad with star players such as Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero leading the attacking front. Messi won the Golden Ball at the last world cup and is willing to repeat his memorable performance this year too. Here we see the probable dream XI for Argentina:

Argentina: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel di Maria, Ever Banega, Giovani Lo Celso, Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi