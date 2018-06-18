FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s Dream XI prediction for Sweden vs South Korea

Sweden and South Korea have faced each other only thrice in international matches. In their first match back in 1996, Sweden won 2-0 while in 2005 both the matches ended in a draw. Within this group, there is also Germany and Mexico, which makes it one of the toughest group at the World Cup. Though Sweden has some great players, Son Heung-Min and team can give them a tough competition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic the star player of Sweden won’t be participating in the 2018 World Cup, but people still think that Sweden will win against South Korea today. Now that Zlatan has taken retirement, 26-year-old Emil Forsberg is expected to show the same skills he showed in the play-offs against Italy. Predicted Dream XI for Sweden

Sweden squad: Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist, Victor Lindelöf, Mikael Lustig, Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

South Korea is one of the weakest teams in the FIFA World Cup 2018, and their recent record is particularly poor. Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min is Korea’s key man in attack and Shin Tae-Yong will also look for big performances from Ki Sung-Yueng and Hwang Hee-Chan as they look to emulate their fourth-place finish in 2002. Predicted Dream XI for South Korea

South Korea squad : Kim Seung-gyu, Park Joo-ho, Jang Hyun-soo , Kim Min-woo, Lee Yong, Lee Seung-woo, Ki Sung-yueng, Jung Woo-young, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan