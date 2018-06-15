FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s Dream XI prediction for Egypt vs Uruguay

Mohamed Salah has been recovering from his shoulder injury for quire some time now, and if he does not play in this match there is a big chance that Egypt will loose, coach Hector Cuper has a big decision to make because Salah was in good form and is one of the strongest players in Egypt today, his performance in Champions league was breathtaking, and it is essential that Egypt start good because it is there first World cup in 28 years

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr,

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Ramadan Sobhi, Trezeguet, Amr Warda

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen

It is really important for Luis Suarez to win this match against Egypt in his first World Cup appearance since being thrown out of the 2014 tournament for biting. The Barcelona striker has been described as a “more mature” by Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez.The deadly duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, will have to show the young Uruguay players their experience and the new generation of midfielders have to be the glue between the back line and the strikers.

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera

Defenders: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Martin Cacere, Guillermo Varela

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Cristian Rodriguez

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez