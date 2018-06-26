FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt was unlucky against Saudi Arabia, says coach Hector Cuper
Volgograd: Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that his team was unlucky in their third defeat of the World Cup group stage after losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. “Our strategy worked well and we created many good chances on the counter-attacks. We had a very good first half in which we took the lead. We were just unlucky,” Cuper said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
“I think we played well but the results didn’t go our way. We lost all three matches but we lost two games with goals conceded after 90 minutes. That’s too bad,” he added. “I’m sad and disappointed, but at the World Cup we have to face the world’s top teams and even they concede goals too,” the coach added. In previous games, Egypt had lost to Uruguay and hosts Russia 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.