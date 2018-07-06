Free Press Journal
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil's Neymar wasted 14 minutes by 'play-acting'  

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 06, 2018 11:47 am
AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Neymar is among one of the most popular players of Brazilian football. His heroics are creating buzz among the fans and media. However, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament, Neymar is becoming the centre of attraction for something else.

Neymar has been accused by several media outlets for diving and exaggerating fouls. Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio made a reference to “too much acting” and former internationals Alan Shearer, Pat Nevin, Peter Schmeichel and Eric Cantona were among those who criticised Neymar’s theatrics.

Neymar has scored two goals in the present World Cup tournament but more than his goals, he has been in the news for his dives and the time he has wasted while looking for fouls. Brazil has played four matches in the tournament so far and Neymar has been fouled 23 times.


Not all of these tackles have been serious but Neymar has made big appeals out of them wasting much of the match time. According to Swiss broadcaster RTS, he has wasted almost 14 minutes while looking for a foul after getting hit during the game. Neymar has also attracted a lot of negative attention in Russia due to his diving and time wasting during matches.

