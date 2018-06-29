FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina’s last minute entry in knockout to Germany’s exit, a look at tournament journey so far
With a grand opening of Russian victory over Saudi Arabia by 5-0, FIFA World Cup 2018 has now entered the professional stage with round of 16. The group stage is over and it saw lots of twists and turns for various teams. For instance, defending champion Germany’s shocking exit in the first round, Mexico’s qualification in knockout stage in spite of a loss to Sweden, Argentina’s dramatic entry into the knockout stage and so on. After clashes between 32 nations in 48 matches in the group stage, the final 16 teams for knockout stage (round of 16) have been selected.
The teams which qualified for the round of 16 are France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Colombia and England. The hard work of these 16 teams in the group stage has paid off. The journey in the group stage for these teams was not that easy. There were a lot of faults, heroics and luck involved. Let’s have a look at the journey of these teams in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far.
A look at the journey of FIFA World Cup 2018
Uruguay
Uruguay, who topped the group A in points table, is going to face Portugal in the knockout stage on June 30. The champions of debut FIFA World Cup- Uruguay- made a dashing entry into the knockout stage with 100 percent win. Uruguay claimed victory in all the matches of the group stage. Uruguay defeated both Egypt and Saudi Arabia by 1-0, along with a major victory over Russia by 3-0. Uruguay earned a total of 9 points in three matches during the group stage.
Russia
The host Russia also made it to knockout stage from Group A along with Uruguay. Russia is now set to play against Spain on July 1 in the round of 16. Russia gave a grand inauguration to the tournament with 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the first match. Although Russia lost to Uruguay by 3-0, their win over Egypt by 3-1 ensured their way into the knockout stage.
Spain
Spain entered the knockout stage after topping the points table in Group B. Now, they are set to go against Russia in the knockout stage on July 1. The Spain’s journey was quite average with draw against Portugal by 3-3 and Morocco by 2-2. The sole victory for Spain came against Iran by 1-0. Spain was at the peak of group B table at the end with 5 points.
Portugal
The power of Portugal was visible from the first match itself against Spain, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to maintain a draw. Portugal also made to the knockout stage with Spain from group B. Portugal claimed a victory over Morocco by 1-0 and ended their group stage with a draw against Iran by 1-1. Now, Portugal will tie up their shoes against Uruguay in the knockout stage on June 30.
France
France will face Argentina in the knockout stage on June 30. The 1998 World champions France had one of the best performances in group stage as they did not face any loss against their opponents. France made a confirm seat in the knockout stage after they registered two back-to-back victories against Australia and Peru by 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Later France maintained a draw against Denmark by 0-0. France earned a total of 7 points and topped the group C table.
Denmark
With a goalless draw against France in the final match of group stage, Denmark too made it to the knockout stage from group C along with France. Now, Denmark will face Croatia in the round of 16 on July 1. Denmark earned a total of 5 points in group stage with one win over Peru by 1-0, and draw against Australia and France by 1-1 and 0-0 respectively. Denmark faced a challenge from Australia for knockout stage, but Peru’s 2-0 win over Australia paved the way for Denmark’s entry into the next round.
Croatia
With 3 back-to-back wins in group stage, Croatia gave a spectacular show in group D and is now set to play against Denmark in the knockout stage on July 1. Croatia defeated Nigeria in the first match by 2-2, defeated Argentina in the second match 3-0, and also defeated Iceland in the third match by 2-1. Croatia also ended the Iceland’s chances of making it to the knockouts and topped the group D with 9 points.
Argentina
Argentina faced fear of failing to make it to the knockout stage from group C, after they went for a draw against Iceland in the first match by 1-1 and lost to Croatia by 3-0 in the second match. But luck favoured Lionel Messi’s team when they bagged a win over Nigeria by 2-1, and competitor Iceland failed to win against Croatia. These two results helped Argentina to gain a dramatic entry into the knockout stage and they are all set for their clash against France on June 30 in the round of 16.
Brazil
Brazil made a comfortable entry into the round of 16 and will play against Mexico on July 2. Although Brazil drew against Switzerland by 1-1 in the first match, they ensured win against both Costa Rica and Serbia by 2-0 respectively and progressed into the next round. Brazil earned a total of 7 points while maintaining peak position in group E.
Switzerland
Switzerland followed Brazil in group E points table, and entered the round of 16 to play against Sweden on July 3. Switzerland had tough chances to qualify for knockout stage as they went for two draws against Brazil and Costa Rica, but their lone victory against Serbia by 2-1 ensured their berth in the knockout stage.
Sweden
Sweden came out as the top team in the group F, which also included defending champions Germany. Sweden will now play against Switzerland in the knockout stage on July 3. Sweden faced a loss against Germany by 2-1, but their victory against South Korea by 1-0 in the opening match and win over Mexico by 3-0 in the final match helped them to enter the round of 16. In the process, Sweden also topped the group F with 6 points.
Mexico
Mexico hopes for entering the round of 16 were far less, as they were competing against Germany in Group F to seal the place in knockout stage. With 3-0 loss to Sweden in the last group match, their chances to qualify for round of 16 diminished further but South Korea’s win over Germany by 2-0 helped Mexico to move further. As a result of Germany’s loss to South Korea, Mexico were able to qualify for the next round and they are set to play against Brazil on July 2.
Belgium
Belgium gave an astonishing performance in group stage as they bagged victory in all their matches of group G. Belgium will now play against Japan in the knockout stage on July 2. Belgium defeated Panama by 3-0, outclassed Tunisia by 5-2 and bagged win over England by 1-0 in group matches. Belgium topped the group E with 9 points at the end and paved way their comfortable entry into the round of 16.
England
England also entered the round of 16 along with Belgium from group G, and were in eye sight due to their mighty win over Panama by 6-1. England also defeated Tunisia 2-1 in the opening match. The Englishmen lost to Belgium in the third match by 1-0, however, that did not affect their qualification into the knockout stage. Now England will play against Colombia on July 3.
Colombia
Colombia is going to play against Japan in the round of 16, and they claimed two victories in group matches to top the table with 6 points. Although Colombia lost to Japan in the opening match by 2-1, they defeated Poland by 3-0 in the second match and beat Senegal by 1-0 in the third match to enter the round of 16. Now, Colombia will play against England in the knockout stage on July 3.
Japan
Japan started their FIFA World Cup 2018 journey with a spectacular victory over Colombia by 2-1, however, their performance decelerated as they faced draw in the second match and defeat in the third match. Japan drew the game against Senegal by 2-2 in the second match, and lost to Poland by 1-0 in the third match. Japan still made it to the round of 16 and is now set to face Belgium on July 2.