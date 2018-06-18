FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 of the most shocking upsets in World Cup history
It was quite a shocking moment in FIFA World Cup 2018 yesterday when Mexico defeated defending champions Germany 1-0 in the Group F game at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia. The result came as a jolt for many football fans who would have not imagined a loss like this for Germany in the opening game.
However, this not the first time when such a shocking match result has been witnessed in the FIFA World Cup tournament. There are many instances of FIFA World Cup matches in the past when such unexpected results occurred, and came as a shock to football followers all around the world. Let’s have a look at some such World Cup upsets.
North Korea beat Italy 1-0 (1966 World Cup)
There is no debate over the fact that Italy is one of the most dominant team in the history of FIFA World Cup tournament. Having four World Cup titles to its name, Italy is only behind Brazil when it comes to winning most World Cup titles. (Brazil has won 5 titles in World Cup tournaments.) Italy has bagged the World Cup titles in 1982 and 2006 along with two back to back titles in 1938 and 1934. Although Italy is one of the most influential teams in World Cup tournaments, it once lost to North Korea during the 1966 World Cup which came as a big shock to the whole world.
In the 1966 World Cup, North Korea were expected to go home with no points in their side. The first loss against the Soviet Union by 3-0 indicated the lack of strength of North Korea. But, in the match against Italy, the Korean side came out stronger by winning the match by 1-0 and pushing Italy out of the tournament in the group stage itself. It was the first time that a nation outside America and Europe had made it to the second round of the World Cup tournament.
Hungary beat Brazil 3-1 (1966 World Cup)
All of us are aware about the might of Brazil in football, especially in World Cup tournaments. Brazil have won a total of five World Cup titles in the year 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. But are you aware that once this South American nation lost to Hungary in a World Cup tournament? Yes, Brazil lost to Hungary by 1-3 in a group match during 1966 World Cup.
Brazil were the defending champions in 1966 World Cup as they had won the title in 1962. Moreover, they were also the winners of the 1958 World Cup tournament. They won their first group match against Bulgaria by 2-0, however, in the second match against Hungary, Brazil met a shocking defeat by 3-1 with star player Pele missing the match due to injury. The game was tight till the first half at 1-1. However, Hungary played brilliantly to end the match with a 3-1 win. Brazil faced similar fate against Portugal and lost the game by 1-3, thereby going out of the tournament in the first round itself.
Cameroon beat Argentina 1-0 (1990 World Cup)
Argentina’s defeat against Cameroon in 1990 World Cup is one of the biggest black spots in the history of Argentina’s football. Argentina, who were the defending champions in 1990 World Cup, faced a shocking result in the first match against Cameroon. Argentina lost to the lowly footballing nation Cameroon as the latter’s forward player Omam-Biyick scored a goal in the 67th minute to clinch the victory for his team.
The more shocking fact was that Cameroon had one player being sent off the field six minutes before the goal. It was a big blow for the fans and people of Argentina. After the defeat in the first match, Argentina kept their pace at other matches and finally became runners up in the tournament, losing to West Germany in the finals.
Senegal beat France 1-0 (2002 World Cup)
France has been always one of the powerful teams to feature in World Cup tournaments. Although they have won only one FIFA World Cup title in 1998, they have given spectacular performances in many World Cup tournaments due to which they are always looked upon as a crucial contender for winning the title. France, however, is also remembered for one of the shocking matches during 2002 World Cup.
In 2002 FIFA World Cup, France lost to Senegal in the very first match of the tournament 1-0. The results came out as a big upsetting moment for fans around the world. Although the defending champions France were considered to be a powerful team even without Zinedine Zidane, who was injured during the tournament, Senegal’s Papa Boupa Diop scored a goal to pull off one of the greatest shocks ever registered in French team’s World Cup history.
Slovakia beat Italy 3-2 (2010 World Cup)
Having beaten France in 2006 World Cup finals, Italy were the defending champions in the 2010 World Cup and one of the favourites to hold the title. Italy had a powerful bunch of players. However, their exit in the first round itself came as a major shock to the worldwide football fans. Italy was placed in group F along with New Zealand, Paraguay and Slovakia. Italy seemed poised to top the points table considering the other teams it was placed with.
But a major twist occurred in the group F as four out of six matches ended in draw. Italy, who played out draws against Paraguay and New Zealand in the first two games, had to defeat the newcomers Slovakia to move to the next round. But, in a major twist, Italy lost to Slovakia by 2-3 to get eliminated from the tournament. Since only Paraguay and Slovakia managed to win one match each and other matches were drawn, these both teams moved on to the next round.