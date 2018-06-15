FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 interesting apps to download this football season
The football fever is on with the start of FIFA World Cup 2018, which started in Russia yesterday. The enjoyment of football reaches a new level during the World Cup time. Watching the nail-biting matches while sitting on the sofa is surely a great experience for all. Move a step ahead by enjoying various applications on your phone. During this World Cup, do not limit yourself to only watching the matches, rather enjoy the game on your mobile. Here is the list of top five apps to download during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018.
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Official App
This should be the first app you install during the ongoing World Cup tournament as it is the official app for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. ‘2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Official App’ will keep you updated about all the events and news of the tournament and you can keep a close eye on the performance of your favourite team. With 4 star rating on Google play store, this app has more than 10 million downloads. You can also select your favourite teams and receive real-time notifications as the match begins. You can also explore about all the 32 teams participating in the tournament and get access to news, videos and photos of your favourite teams.
Panini Sticker Album
Now this is another interesting app to keep in your cellphone during the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. If you are a football fan, amazing pictures of your favourite stars will surely be rejoicing you. Now you can create a superb album of pictures of your favourite football stars with the Panini Sticker Album. Start your hunt to create your digital album of world’s biggest football teams and players. The app includes all the 32 teams competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. There is also additional content and special rewards to be completed during the World Cup. To create your album, you can start a Collectors Group with your friends or join an existing group.
Top Eleven 2018 – Be a Football Manager
You may have certainly enjoyed a lot of football games in which you might have played as a player on the field. ‘Top Eleven 2018 – Be a Football Manager’ will give you a different experience as you will be required to play the role of a team manager. Be a great team manager and help your team to attack by helping from outside the field. Create a team with a desired name and manage every aspect of your team like training sessions, transfers, squad selection, formation set-ups, club finances and kit designs. This is a free multi-player game you can join forces and compete against friends or test and improve your skills while playing against other managers. This game will surely give a different experience of playing football.
Soccer Stars
Playing football on field in a mobile game is quite a common thing, but Soccer Stars will give you an all-together different experience. Through this app, enjoy the thrill of playing football on a soccer table instead of a field. With simple gameplay and great physics, this game is a really a fun to play.
You can play online by competing with people all over the world. Just login with your Facebook account and start competing with your friends to become a table soccer champion. You can also play offline with your friends on the same device. Collect different teams and cups while playing the game.
PES 2018 Pro evolution soccer
‘PES 2018 Pro evolution soccer’ will take you to journey where you can enjoy the experience of playing football as team from all around the world, including the national teams and club teams. You can build your team with your own set of players from a choice of over ten thousand players. Face your friends anytime, anywhere in various tournament and enjoy heated matches to bag the top spot.