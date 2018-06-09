FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 young players to watch out for in FIFA World Cup

For every football lover FIFA World Cup is a holy grail. All football enthusiasts are eager to see their country defeating other and getting a step closer towards winning the title. The excitement is building around the globe the FIFA World Cup is set to kick-off in Russia, with every football-mad fan around the globe tuning in to watch what the single greatest sporting event on the planet is arguably.

Plenty of football’s star names will be there such as Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, along with all these more established names there are also the younger players who will be playing in their first ever World Cup and wanting to make the best of the opportunity.

Here are few youngsters who could make a major impact at FIFA World Cup 2018:

Kylian Mbappe, France:

Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player in the list. 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe broke Thierry Henry’s record as the youngest player to appear for Monaco’s senior team in 2015 and set his sights on collecting football riches. His impressive goal-scoring ability has been acclaimed by football critics, his pace and agility has taken everyone by surprise.

Marcus Rashford, England:

20-year-old Marcus Rashford plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the English national team. Rushford is one of the most promising youngsters in England. In May 2016, thanks to his goal, England defeated Australia 2-1 and he became the youngest English player ever to score in his very first match.

Ousmane Dembele, France:

The 21-year-old Ousmane Dembélé who plays as a forward for Spanish club Barcelona and the France national team. He has impressed everyone by his performance, and emerged as a best young player in world football following his standout performance for France against Italy in practice match. The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in September last year that kept him side-lined until January.

Gabriel Jesus, Brazil:

The young forward from Brazil who plies his trade in the Premier League with champions Manchester City is definitely a player to watch out for in Russia. The 21-year-old plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester City and the Brazil national team. The 21-year-old has grabbed every opportunity given to him and is also expected to be favoured to spearhead the attack in Russia.

Marco Asensio, Spain:

The 22-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder for Real Madrid and the Spain national team. After winning the Under-19 European Championship with Spain, Marco Asensio has gone on to win two Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Uefa Super Cups with Real Madrid. Asensio has just 10 caps to his name and will be representing the first team in a major tournament for the first time.

Aleksandr Golovin, Russia:

Aleksandr Golovin plays as a central midfielder for CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team. The youngest player in Russia’s squad, Aleksandr Golovin was born and raised in the Siberian town of Kaltan. In a place lacking decent football pitches, the youngster was forced to hone his craft playing futsal, the legacy of which can be seen even today in his unique dribbling style.

Hirving Lozano, Mexico:

22-year-old Hirving Lozano plays as a winger for PSV Eindhoven and the Mexico national team. Known best for his pace, the winger has lived life in the fast lane, becoming a father at 18 and scoring within 5 minutes of his Mexican senior division debut. The national team isn’t quite filled to the brim with sparkling attacking talent, yet Lozano’s guaranteed spot in the starting line-up must be attributed to his prodigious ability with the ball.

Davinson Sanchez, Colombia:

21-year-old Dávinson Sánchez plays as a centre back for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for the Colombian national team. Sanchez always handles high-pressure situations with impeccable calmness and diligence which is a facet of his game that he nurtured in Colombia. With a solid debut season in the Premier League, he seems to be a well-rounded modern-day defender.

Cristian Pavón, Argentina:

22-year-old Cristian Pavón, in 2017, was selected to the Argentina national team for friendlies against Russia and Nigeria. He had an impressive debut against Russia. He plays as a forward for Boca Juniors and the Argentine football team. He has won back to back league titles in Argentina with Boca Juniors.