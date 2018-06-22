FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 Sexy WAGs of Football stars who will surely steal your heart

Football’s mega event, FIFA World Cup 2018 has started with a bang. Total 32 teams, 12 venues and 64 matches will see high-quality international football. Football is the world’s current obsession. But doesn’t mean you have to be left out. As much as the footballers on the field, their wives and girlfriends (famously called WAGs) cheering their men are stealing the spotlight off it.

Below is the list of some of the hottest WAGS from all participating countries who are making waves at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Shakira

Who doesn’t know the global singer? She is perhaps the most famous WAG at World Cup as she is the longtime partner of Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. The two also have two sons, Milan and Sasha. They have been together ever since they worked on the music for her song ‘Waka Waka’ for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Antonella Roccuzzo

A post shared by antonella roccuzzo (@antonella_roccuzzo) on May 18, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Antonella is Argentina star Lionel Messi’s childhood sweetheart and mother of his children, Thiago and Mateo. Meanwhile, despite being in a relationship with one of the most famous footballers in the universe, Antonella guards her privacy very well and stays away from the limelight. The couple got married in June 2017.

Sofi Balbi

♥️♥️ @luissuarez9 A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Luis Suarez’s beautiful wife is Sofi Balbi. They too knew each other since they were children and have two kids together. Suarez plays for the Uruguayan national team and the Barcelona club.

Bruna Marquezine

@bazaarbr foto @jorgebispo A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brumarquezine) on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

The Brazilian model is dating footballer Neymar. Bruna is an award-winning actress. The couple have an on-again off-again relationship and are now going steady. They are Brazil’s answer to Posh and Becks and rekindled their romance last winter.

Anna Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland’s attack in 2018 FIFA World Cup and he will be supported by his wife and the light-eyed beauty Anna Lewandowska, who herself was an athlete and represented Poland.

Edurne García Almagro

David de Gea, the goalkeeper for the Spanish national team is dating Edurne García Almagro. The talented lady is a singer-actress. Edurne is a singer, actress and TV presenter.

Andrea Duro

Spanish TV actress Andrea Duro is dating Javier Hernandez since his Bayer Leverkusen days and reportedly wants to move to Spain from West Ham to be closer to Duro, who is reluctant to move to UK.

Clarice Alves

A post shared by Actress (@claricealves) on May 28, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

Clarice Alves is a popular Brazilian actress and is married to football star Marcelo Vieira.

Cathy Hummels

Mats Hummels, the defender on the German national team has a gorgeous wife Cathy. You will surely love her Instagram pictures.

Pilar Rubio

Another beauty the world is going wild for is Pilar. The stunning Spanish presenter is the partner of Sergio Ramos and the couple have three children together.