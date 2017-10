FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 is all set to get underway on October 6 in India. 24 teams will take part with matches at 6 venues. There will be 52 games played over 22 days. The football fever will kick-start from October 6 and go on till October 28. This is the very first time India is participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The tournament is expected to be a landmark event, beginning on October 6 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Here is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Points table

FIFA-U17 World Cup 2017 Points Table – Group A Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Ghana U-17 3 2 0 1 5 1 4 6 2 Colombia U-17 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 3 United States U-17 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6 4 India U-17 3 0 0 3 1 9 -8 0

FIFA-U17 World Cup 2017 Points Table – Group B # Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Paraguay U-17 3 3 0 0 10 5 5 9 2 Mali U-17 3 2 0 1 8 4 4 6 3 New Zealand U-17 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1 4 Turkey U-17 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

FIFA-U17 World Cup 2017 Points Table – Group C # Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iran U-17 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 9 2 Germany U-17 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6 3 Guinea U-17 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1 4 Costa Rica U-17 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Points Table – Group D # Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brazil U-17 3 3 0 0 6 1 5 9 2 Spain U-17 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 6 3 Niger U-17 3 1 0 2 1 6 -5 3 4 North Korea U-17 3 0 0 3 0 5 -5 0

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Points Table – Group E # Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France U-17 3 3 0 0 14 3 11 9 2 Japan U17 3 1 1 1 8 4 4 4 3 Honduras U-17 3 1 0 2 7 11 -4 3 4 New Caledonia U-17 3 0 1 2 2 13 -11 1