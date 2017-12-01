FIFA reveals secrets of World Cup draw to avoid foul play

Moscow : Global football governing body FIFA has revealed plans for the Russia 2018 World Cup draw, to be held on Friday at the Kremlin.

Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya will present the event with the help of Uruguayan football legend Diego Forlan.

Forlan stated that the expectations of the draw are very high as “Everybody wants to know — the fans, the people want to know, where to book hotels and plane tickets.” Yet, Forlan denied that the draw is decisive as to who will advance in the tournament. He recalled that in the previous World Cup, Uruguay went to the same group as England and that Costa Rica was in the same group as Italy.

Nonetheless, it was the Uruguayans and Costa Ricans who surprisingly qualified for the round of 16. FIFA has already distributed the 32 teams between four levels, each level including eight teams.

During the Friday draw, eight teams per level will be divided down into smaller four team groups. After the draw, there will then be a total of eight groups, with four teams per group. Since Russia is the host country, it is the only team to already know its place in the draw.