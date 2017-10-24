FIFA head of refereeing rejects Wueck grouse

Kolkata : FIFA’s Head of Refereeing Massimo Busacca today took a dig at Germany coach Christian Wueck, who hit out at the referee after their “harsh” 1-2 quarterfinal elimination against Brazil in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Brazil struck twice through Weverson and Paulinho in a space of six minutes in the second-half on Sunday to seal a semifinal spot.

Germany coach Wueck congratulated Brazil but was clearly unhappy with the USA referee Jair Marrufo, claiming that a legitimate penalty was denied to his team before the Selecao juniors got the lead in the 77th minute. “Anyone who saw the game can judge himself alone without listening to somebody else,” the FIFA’s Head of Refereeing Department told the reporters.