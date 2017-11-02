FIFA awaiting official communication from AIFF on Praful Patel issue

New Delhi : World football body FIFA today said it was awaiting an official communication regarding the setting aside of the election of All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel.

“FIFA is awaiting an official communication from the AIFF concerning the said matter. We have no further comment for the time being,” a FIFA spokesperson told PTI today.

According to football experts, the FIFA may not act in haste as it is a decision by a court of law and not a case of factionalism in the national federation or something arising out of government interference.

The Delhi High court on Tuesday set aside the election of Patel in December 2016 for not following the National Sports Code. The court appointed former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi as an administrator to look into the functioning of the AIFF while also directing that fresh elections be conducted within a period of five months.

Patel, a former union minister, served as acting president of the AIFF for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full time president in October 2009 before being re- elected for the top job in December 2012.

He was re-elected unopposed as AIFF president for his third successive term in December last year.

Meanwhile, with the detailed judgement awaiting, Quraishi is yet to take charge as administrator.

As soon as the detailed judgement is available, the AIFF top brass will meet to chalk out the future course of action.