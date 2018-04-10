Ferrer leads Spain to Davis Cup semis

Valencia : David Ferrer has defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber, 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-5 in an epic match, to help Spain to the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 3-2 victory over Germany.

Down by 1-2 heading into the final day of the quarterfinals, held on a clay court in this eastern Spanish city’s bullring, Rafeal Nadal drew level for Spain at Alexander Zverev’s expense before Ferrer sealed the win after the almost five-hour match against Kohlschreiber on Sunday.

Spain qualified for the semifinals for the first time in seven years, after extending their home winning streak to 27.

With no margin for error, Ferrer put on an aggressive performance, taking a 4-2 lead in the first set, but he could not consolidate the break as Kohlschreiber broke back.

The Spanish player saved two break points in the 11th game and took a 0-40 lead in the next game, but he was unable to capitalize on any of these opportunities.

Kohlschreiber held serve, forcing a tiebreak that saw Ferrer taking the first five points and lose just one of the next three points to clinch the set.

Far from throwing in the towel, Kohlschreiber improved on serve during the second set and imposed rhythm from the baseline.

Despite his best defensive efforts, Ferrer fell to a 4-2 disadvantage in the second set.

The Spaniard seemed on his way to turn things around when he broke back, but he conceded his service game again at 5-3 and Kohlschreiber sealed the set on serve.

Both players swapped breaks early in the third set, after a short interruption due to rain, but Kohlschreiber then took a 5-4 lead.

While serving for a 2-1 lead, Kohlschreiber conceded his service game for the last time in the set, which went into a tiebreak.

The German player squandered a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak, as Ferrer won seven out of the next eight points to seal the set.

Ferrer paid for missing on a break point in the fifth game of the fourth set, as Kohlschreiber made the most of the first break point he created to level the match at 2-2.

Pouille stars for France

In Genoa, French tennis player Lucas Pouille has led his team to the Davis Cup semi-finals 3-1 after defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Pouille, world No. 11, needed three hours to defeat 20th-ranked Fognini, moving France one step closer to defending their title.

France is scheduled to play either Spain or Germany for a place in the final on September 14-16.

Fognini started the match strong, taking the opener 6-2, but saw his advantage vanish as Pouille clinched the second in less than half an hour.

In the key third set, Fognini squandered a 3-0 lead and failed to hold serve when he was one game away from sealing it at 5-3.

The Italian player may also regret the three set points he failed to convert at 5-4, as the set went into a tiebreak, which he eventually lost 7-3.