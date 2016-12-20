Feeling as if in heaven: Parents

Chennai : Speaking to ANI, Karun’s father Kaladharan Nair said till Monday morning, he did not even think that his son would score a triple hundred. “I really feel proud of my son who achieved 300, whereas till the morning we didn’t think about that, until he scored 200 we did not even think he would score 300. It is a great achievement for all his hard work, from childhood he struggled and today he achieved it,” Kaladharan said.

“We never advise him anything about cricket we only encourage him to play well,” he added.

He was born premature but “cricket was in his blood from age 10” when he started playing on the streets, said the ecstatic parents.

“We — my wife also — are in the stadium watching our son play this innings. Right from age 10, cricket was in his blood and he has come up the hard way by playing. He played five years of First Class cricket and then two years in the Ranji circuit before reaching here,” his father told the media.

And to a question on what he would say to his son when he meets him, he said: “Even though I am in the stadium, I will meet him only in the evening at the hotel. At the moment, I will reserve what I say to him in the evening.” Nair’s mother, who too was at the stadium, said he was born premature and “the doctors advised us that he should always be made to exert and we did that and he learned cricket by playing on the streets right from a very early age”.

“We just can’t control our emotions… we just wished he don the India colours and he did that. After that, today we wished when he went out to bat that he score a century. And see, he has scored a triple. What more can we ask and we are certainly excited and proud. I just do not know what I will say to him when I meet him in the evening,” she said.