Federer starts fourth stint as World No.1

London : Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has returned to the top of the ATP Rankings for his fourth stint at the pinnacle of men’s professional tennis, more than 14 years after he first became No.1.

Federer, who surpassed eight-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi’s record to become the oldest-ever No 1 en route to winning the Rotterdam Open title last week, dethroned his great rival Rafael Nadal of Spain at the top of the rankings, according to the ATP.

Federer had earlier guaranteed himself the No.1 spot by reaching the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open. He, however, later went on to ease past Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 to clinch his 97th title in Netherlands.