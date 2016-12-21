Federer confirms return at Hopman

Basel : Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer confirmed on Tuesday his return at the Hopman Cup in January, six months after his defeat in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

After the Wimbledon tournament, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles stayed out of competitions to recover from a left knee injury, reports Efe.

The 35-year-old Swiss confirmed through his Twitter account that he is “healthy and ready” to return.

He wrote: “I know you haven’t heard much from me while I’ve been recovering. Thrilled to be returning in Jan @hopmancup. Feeling healthy & ready!”

Federer, who dropped to No.16 in the men’s singles rankings, will offer his fans the chance to watch his training live on Thursday in Dubai through Twitter and Periscope.

The 29th edition of the Hopman Cup will take place in Perth, Australia, from January 1 to 7.