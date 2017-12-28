Fed Cup  Carrom tournament from Jan 2-5

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) will be hosting the 44th Sub-Junior National Inter-State Carrom Championship 2017-18 and the 24th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament 2017-18, at the Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Hall, Dadar(West) from January 2 to 5, 2018.

Budding talented young players from 22 states from across the country will compete for supremacy and the top honours in the cadet (Under-12) boys’ and girls’ and sub-junior (Under-14) boys’ and girls’ categories.

The main attraction of the four-day event will be the participation of five World Champions and 40 Indian stars, who will exhibit their skills, and battle it out to emerge champions in the Federation Cup.

Players from 23 states and 12 institutions will be seen in action and carrom enthusiasts are certain to witness some absorbing and exciting contests during the tournaments.

The format of the competition in the cadet category will be only singles and direct knockout rounds while the sub-junior event will consist of team championship which be played on a league cum knockout basis and individual singles. In the Federation Cup, competition will be conducted for men’s and women’s singles and doubles and will be played on a direct knockout basis. All matches will be played on Surco Carrom boards.

The Maharashtra Carrom Association will felicitate B. Bangaru Babu, founder General Secretary of All India Carrom Federation and International Carrom Federation. The MCA will present the octogenarian Babu, who was instrumental and the architect of helping the sport grow in the country with a purse of Rs 1,11,111 during the opening ceremony.

The winners and runners-up of all events will be presented with handsome e trophies.