FCL begins in full swing

Mumbai : Football Championship League (FCL) Junior Season 2, a football coaching and talent hunt program organised by The Sports Gurukul has begun in full swing this December.

A great series of action was seen on the first day. There was complete domination in matches were Blazing Bears (U13) completely destroyed Black Panthers in a superb display of attack by Mohit Grover of Blazing Bears who scored 6 goals in a 7-0 rout. Another example of devastating rout was displayed by Blazing Bears (U7) against Majestic Wolves (U7) in a score line of 7-0.

There were close encounters observed on Match day 2 on 17th December. Majestic Wolves (U11) won 4-2 against Brave Bulls (U11). Rio Choudhary of Majestic Wolves scored stunning hat-trick. In coming weeks, the games will be intense and entertaining as all the teams combat in their quest to become champions of FCL Junior Season 2.