FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2018-19 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 prediction
Having registered their first victory of the season, FC Goa would look to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Mumbai City FC at home in a Hero Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.
With four points from two games, the Gaurs have made a positive start to the fifth season of the tournament. Sergio Lobera’s men would have been a little disappointed to walk away with a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC but made their intentions clear in the next game with a stunning 3-1 win away from home against defending champions Chennaiyin FC.
Mumbai City, on the other hand, come into game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over FC Pune City in the first Maharashtra derby of the season. Jorge Costa’s men had a stuttering start to their campaign with a home defeat against Jamshedpur FC followed by a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.
Mumbai’s attack had been toothless at the start with the Brazilian struggling for any rhythm but his penalty against Pune might just get his confidence back. Arnold Issoko has looked like an inspired buy for Mumbai with the Congolese showing his prowess in a man-of-the-match display in the Maharashtra derby.
Watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2018-19 Live telecast on these channels.
The match between FC Goa and Mumbai City will be aired on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3).
FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2018-19 match will be Live streaming online on these apps.
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
Here is the dream 11 for FC Goa vs Mumbai City.
Amrinder Singh, Lucian Goian, Subhsish Bose, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos, Ferran Corominas, Ahmed Jahouh, Edu Bedia and Mandar Rao Dessai.