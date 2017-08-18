Faulkner, Coulter-Nile recalled in Australia squad for India tour

Melbourne: Australian pacemen James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile have been recalled in the 14-man ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against India to be held in September and October.

Faulkner, who was shockingly dropped from the squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy earlier this year, seems to have earned the recall based on his vast experience in the subcontinent.

While Faulkner has been named only for the ODI series, Coulter-Nile has been included for the subsequent T-20I series as well. Reflecting on the duo’s inclusion, national selector Trevor Hohns said that while Nathan brings raw pace to the side, Faulkner is a strong one-day campaigner.

“Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series,” cricket.com.au quoted Hohns, as saying.

“James Faulkner is a solid one-day campaigner and is very familiar with subcontinent conditions, coming off from a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side,” he added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Moises Henriques, injured quartet – Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc – are the five omissions from the squad, who were a part of the Champions Trophy squad.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who is still recovering from a foot injury, has been rested for the entire tour and he now targets a return in the domestic one-day cup for the NSW Blues, ahead of the Ashes series.

Pacer Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson have been roped in the T-20 squad, while Josh Hazlewood has been left out. Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian and wicket keeper-batsman Tim Paine have also earned a call for three T-20 international matches against India.

The limited-over series between the two sides is expected to run from September 17 to October 11.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia T-20 squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner (VC), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.