Fatima edges past Amandeep for title

Greater Noida : Afshan Fatima claimed her maiden title as a professional, edging out Amandeep Drall on the second play-off hole in the 13th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jaypee Greens on Friday.

Afshan was six-over 150 after 36 holes, while Amandeep, the only player to have won three times this season, was two-over through two rounds.

Afshan carded one-under 71 as Amandeep went to three-over 75, which meant both players were tied 5-over 221.

In the play-off, both players were once again tied and then Afshan pipped Amandeep in the second play-off hole.

This was the second tournament at the Jaypee Greens this year. Last time in February in the fifth leg, Gursimar Badwal was the winner, while Afshan had one of her best finishes at Tied-fourth when she shot three-under 69 in the second round. Afshan clearly likes the course.

The 22-year-old Afshan has time and again impressed, but this time she went all the way and finished right on top and this should give her a lot of confidence.

Tvesa Malik had a fine run between 10th to 13th with three birdies and carded one-under 71 to finish sole third.

It also helped her keep the lead on the Hero Order of Merit, while Amandeep stayed second.

Neha Tripathi, who had a tough time scoring 80-84 on the first two days, finally found some rhythm to shoot even par 72. She was Tied-10th, but maintained third place on the money list.

Afshan and Amandeep playing together in the final group had birdies on the second. However, Afshan had a double bogey on Par-5 third, which pushed her six shots behind Amandeep.

Things started going Afshan’s way after that as she birdied fifth and sixth, while Amandeep bogeyed fourth and fifth. At that stage Amandeep still held a two-shot lead.